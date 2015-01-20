First Nation ties Prince Albert church outbreak to Beauval gospel event that drew more than 100 people

A gospel music event in the northern community of Beauval, Sask., that drew more than 100 attendees this past weekend has become the latest event to be linked to an outbreak stemming from a Prince Albert gospel centre.

In a Wednesday update to its members, English River First Nation said a person who went to both Prince Albert's Full Gospel Outreach Centre and the event in Beauval has tested positive for COVID-19.

"There are two confirmed positive cases in Île-à-la-Crosse," according to the post.

On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it would begin restricting visits to the long term care centre in Île-à-la-Crosse "after COVID-19 cases in the area."

More than 100 people from Beauval and surrounding communities went to the Beauval event, English River First Nation's post also stated.

Candyce Paul, a communications worker for English River First Nation, said Friday that the update was based on information shared by the SHA.

Paul said it's unclear if the person who attended both gospel events is one of the confirmed cases in Île-à-la-Crosse, due to the way health officials protect people's privacy when reporting case data to communities.

"It all leads back to [the Prince Albert church meetings]," Paul said of the information shared with English River First Nation.

Earlier this week, the SHA warned people who had attended Full Gospel Outreach Centre meetings in Prince Albert from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4 to immediately self-isolate and seek medical care.

An evangelist who led meetings told CBC News that while masks and hand sanitizer were available, members did not wear masks while singing — in direct contravention of Saskatchewan's places of worship rules.

Evangelist Ian Lavallee, who led some of the meetings, posted this photo of a Sept. 11 meeting on his Facebook page. (Ian Lavallee/Facebook)

Health alert issued for Beauval event

On Thursday night, the SHA sent out a similar alert about the Beauval gospel event on Oct. 3.

It asked any attendees to immediately self isolate and call the 811 health line if they did not wear a mask, did not stick to their households or bubbles, or shared food or drinks.

"​Medical Health officer Dr. Rim Zayed emphasized that attending these events while sick and or attending without complying with public health recommendations for mass gathering puts you and everyone in your surrounding in your community at greater risk of infection with COVID-19," the SHA release said.

Those who attended the Beauval event but complied with public health precautions, including wearing masks at all times and keeping a distance of two metres from other people, are only being asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If they develop symptoms of the virus, however, they are to immediately self-isolate and call the 811 health line.

'A critical spike in cases'

Paul said some members from English River First Nation went to the Beauval event but that no one from the First Nation has tested positive.

"There has been a critical spike in cases of COVID-19 in surrounding communities, as well, as other frequently visited communities outside of our area," English River First Nation wrote in a follow-up Facebook post on Thursday.

"This development is cause for concern as a number of residents of our communities have either visited the affected communities or attended events in those communities and may have had direct contact with individuals who have tested positive."

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, said Thursday that more positive cases tied to the church in Prince Albert can be expected.

Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe said the province has the testing and contact tracing capacity to deal with regional outbreaks and that those staff are hard at work.

Cases in Southend, Deschambault Lake linked to outbreak

The cases reported by English River were not the first to be linked to the Prince Albert outbreak this week.

On Thursday, Chief Peter Beatty of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation said a woman from Southend tested positive for the virus after attending one of the Prince Albert church meetings as well as a funeral in Pelican Narrows. He said that person has infected four other people: an elderly person in Southend and three people in Deschambault Lake.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation placed its communities on lockdown and closed its schools as a result.

English River First Nation took similar steps on Thursday.

"As a precaution, and to protect our most vulnerable, the school will be closed and sanitized," the band wrote on Facebook. "It is mandatory that masks are worn at any public places, and please don't forget to wash and or sanitize your hands frequently."