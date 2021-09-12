COVID-19 in Sask.: Most new cases in a week, 3 deaths on Sunday

Saskatchewan is facing the most number of new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in one week, according to data published on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Sunday.

Provincial data shows there have been 2,583 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday to Sunday, overshadowing the second highest—last week's—by 354 cases. There were 422 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, two of which were out of province. That brings the total to 58,715 confirmed cases.

Of the new cases, 35.5 per cent are in the 20 to 39 age category and one in six new cases were in people who were fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

So far, there have been 54,350 recoveries from the illness.

There were also three new deaths in the province reported on Sunday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan have also steadily increased since mid-July when there was a lull in cases.

Two months ago, on July 12, there were 397 active cases in the province. On Sunday, the province reported that number had reached 3,744. The highest number of active cases recorded in the province was 4,763 on Dec. 7.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases hit a provincial record on Friday, reaching 366 cases. On Sunday, the province reported that record was broken again when the rolling average reached 369.

As of Friday, Saskatchewan had the highest rate of cases over the past week in the nation, with 217 cases per 100,000 people, according to federal government data.

The new cases are located as follows:

Far northwest: seven.

Far northeast: 28.

Northwest: 46.

North central: 65.

Northeast: 26.

Saskatoon: 146.

Central west: 14.

Central east: 17.

Regina: 24.

Southwest: nine.

South central: seven.

Southeast: 13.

Residence information is pending for another 18 cases, and two from out-of-province were tested in Saskatoon and the far northwest regions.

The province reported there were 198 patients in hospital, the same as Saturday, except two fewer in inpatient care (now 153), and two more people in intensive care (45).

Of those in hospital, just under 78 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan cracked 1.5 million total doses of vaccine on Sunday.

There were 1,104 new first doses and 1,413 second doses, according to the province's dashboard.

There have been about 793,000 first doses and about 709,000 second doses of vaccine.

Saskatchewan has the second-lowest rate of vaccinations across Canada, at just over 71 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

About 78 per cent of the eligible Canadian population has been fully vaccinated.