COVID-19 in Sask.: 355 new cases, 138 total hospitalizations on Saturday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is progressively increasing, rising to 2,894 Saturday and is the highest number of active cases the province reported since January 25, province's website showed.

A week ago, by Aug. 28, there were 1,987 active cases in the province.

On Friday CBC reported the number of active cases per capita exceeded the number at any time during the third wave — 235 cases per 100,000 people. On Saturday that metric reached 247 per 100,000.

Saskatchewan reported 138 people in hospital on Saturday, which is the most since May 20. Of them, 99 (71.7 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan reported 355 new cases Saturday, reaching a total of 55,750, but no additional deaths were reported on Saturday.

More than one-third of new cases are in people aged 20 to 39-years-old.

The rolling seven-day average number of new cases per day lowered from 302 to 300 on Saturday.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest, 23.

Far north central, one.

Far northeast, 30.

Northwest, 26.

North central, 73.

Northeast, 17.

Saskatoon, 110.

Central west, two.

Central east, 12.

Regina, 21.

Southwest, five.

South central (three).

Southeast, 14.

Location pending, 18.

Saskatchewan reported 3,958 new tests today, bringing the total to 1,038,129.

On Saturday, the province broke the 700,000 mark for people fully vaccinated. There were 2,812 new doses administered, and of them 1,480 of them were second doses.