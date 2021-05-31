Getting tested for COVID-19 still key, Saskatoon-area medical health officer says

While there are some promising epidemiological signs in the Saskatoon area's continued fight against COVID-19, a local medical health officer says it remains important for people to seek testing if they suspect they have the coronavirus or have symptoms.

During each day from May 10 to May 31, the Saskatoon area led all regions of the province in daily new cases, averaging 48 new cases a day during that period compared to 27 in Regina.

This past Sunday alone saw the Saskatoon area report 70 new cases, one of the region's highest daily bumps during the month of May.

"That's something I'll watch closely," said Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, a Saskatoon-area medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Daily new case numbers don't tell the whole story, whereas seven-day averages are a more useful measure of how a region is faring, she added.

The SHA shares month-to-month epidemiological data on seven-day averages from all 13 regions during its weekly town halls with physicians.

The latest month-to-month results, shared last Thursday, show that Saskatoon's seven-day average of daily new cases is decreasing.

A chart showing how COVID-19 statistics for the Saskatoon area changed month-over-month. (CBC)

Hasselback appended a caveat to that finding.

"One of the things you always have to consider when you look at the daily new cases is, is there a change in people's behaviour in terms of seeking testing?" she said. "Right now, we're still doing this great job in Saskatoon in terms of seeking testing.

"I will ask that we keep that up or even step it up a little bit, really keeping that low threshold to get a test."

If you think you may have been exposed, are feeling kind of off or got an exposure alert on the COVID-19 app, get tested, Hasselback said.

"If people don't get tested, and our testing drops off, we have to wonder whether or not we're seeing a drop in the number of new cases or just not seeing people taking the test."