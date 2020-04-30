Saskatoon doctor warns of second wave of COVID-19 if we aren't careful

A Saskatoon doctor is warning if we are not careful with reopening a second wave of COVID-19 could be just around the corner.

Dr. Hassan Masri, an internal medicine and intensive care doctor, publishes videos on Facebook each week.

In one of his latest videos Masri said Saskatchewan can take a lesson from the Japanese island of Hakkaido.

Hakkaido was the first area of Japan to issue a lockdown in February.

They were so successful that they re-opened school in April.

But then came a second wave of the virus and the island was back to square one.

"As we reopen we need to understand that we are reopening to a new normal," Masri said.

"And just like we got here — because of the tedious and important effort that you have done — we can go back really quickly if you stop doing what you're doing."

Dr. Hassan Masri posts videos on Facebook each week. (Facebook)

Masri said Hakkaido managed to flatten the curve and had only single digit cases for many days.

But when they reopened people quickly went back to their old ways in the belief they were safe.

"And within less than two weeks they actually had to shut down the entire island all over again and declare a state of emergency," Masri said.

"It is really important for us to understand that a new normal means that you wear your mask when you go outside... that you go outside minimally."

And, Masri added, if you're going to expand your circle, make sure you're not hanging out with more than 10 people.

"Making sure that if you have any doubt that you don't hang out," Masri said, but acknowledged the province is not going back to 'normal' anytime soon.

"We're going back to a new normal. We are going to open this province successfully, hopefully, really slowly. But if we don't do our part, and the businesses don't do their part, then we will go back in time for weeks if not for months.

"I hope that the people of this province do the right thing and understand that this will pass."