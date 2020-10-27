2 COVID-19 cases found at Catholic school in Saskatoon

Two people from a Catholic school in Saskatoon have tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration at St. Volodymyr School, located near the Forest Grove area, was informed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority that two people had tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said in an email to CBC News on Tuesday.

The school is not providing more information in order to protect the privacy of the individuals, the spokesperson said.

"As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill. We hope they are doing well," the spokesperson wrote.

Contact tracing is underway, but risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

Class will continue as scheduled, they added.

