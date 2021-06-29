Saskatchewan close to needing to transfer ICU patients out of province, in talks with Ontario
Move comes amid 4th wave of COVID-19 and continued pressure on hospitals, staff
The Saskatchewan government is in talks with Ontario about the potential transfer of intensive-care patients, according to the head of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 emergency response.
Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, made the announcement during a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.
No Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients have been transferred out of the province to date, but Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said the health system is prepared to do so.
"It's going to depend on what we see in the coming days," Livingstone said when asked when transfers might be required.
As of Thursday, there were 80 COVID-19 patients under intensive care in Saskatchewan. That's already more than the number of ICU beds the province normally has ready for all patients (79).
Pritchard said the health authority and the Ministry of Health are currently facing an "overwhelming" workload.
