Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon

Saskatchewan close to needing to transfer ICU patients out of province, in talks with Ontario

No patients have been transferred yet, but the province is ready to do so, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Move comes amid 4th wave of COVID-19 and continued pressure on hospitals, staff

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
Saskatchewan is in talks with the Ontario government about potentially transferring Saskatchewan ICU patients. The Saskatchewan health system is under significant pressure right now, officials say. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

The Saskatchewan government is in talks with Ontario about the potential transfer of intensive-care patients, according to the head of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 emergency response.

Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, made the announcement during a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.

No Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients have been transferred out of the province to date, but Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said the health system is prepared to do so. 

"It's going to depend on what we see in the coming days," Livingstone said when asked when transfers might be required.

As of Thursday, there were 80 COVID-19 patients under intensive care in Saskatchewan. That's already more than the number of ICU beds the province normally has ready for all patients (79).

Pritchard said the health authority and the Ministry of Health are currently facing an "overwhelming" workload. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Guy Quenneville

Reporter at CBC Saskatoon

Story tips? guy.quenneville@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now