Saskatchewan sees spike in COVID-19 testing, but still 0 confirmed cases

There are still no presumptive positive or confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Saskatchewan, the province's health ministry confirmed Wednesday morning.

But in a separate update Wednesday, the province reported a large spike in the number of Saskatchewan residents who have been tested for the virus.

Between March 2 and March 10, 152 people were tested for the virus, according to the health ministry.

This chart shows the total number of people who have been tested in Saskatchewan so far. (Saskatchewan Ministry of Health)

For comparison, 25 were tested between Feb. 24 and March 2.

The health ministry is updating the statistics every Wednesday, but will communicate right away if the province records its first positive case, the ministry has said.