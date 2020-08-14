COVID-19 in Sask: 30 new cases, 22 more recoveries reported Friday

Thirty more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of known active cases to 174, according to health officials' latest update on Friday. Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the virus.

Twenty-three of the new cases announced Friday are in the southwest region, while one is in the north central area and six are the south central zone. All are from communal living situations, which the province said generally refers to colonies.

A regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan as of Aug. 14. (CBC Graphics)

Ten people are in hospital with the virus, five of them under intensive care — the same as on Wednesday and Thursday.

The province said it conducted 1,666 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, compared to 1,800 on Wednesday.