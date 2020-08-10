COVID-19 in Sask: 27 new cases, 11 more recoveries reported Thursday

Twenty-seven more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of known active cases to 166, according to health officials' latest update on Thursday. Meanwhile, 11 more people have recovered from the virus.

Eighteen of the new cases are in the southwest region, four in the south central zone, three in Saskatoon and area, and two in or near Regina.

Twenty-two of Thursday's 27 new cases are in colonies, according to the province.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Ten people are in hospital with the virus, five of them under intensive care — the same as Wednesday.

The province said it conducted 1,800 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, compared to 1,032 on Tuesday.