7 tickets totalling nearly $20K issued in Sask. this week to people accused of breaching public health orders

Saskatchewan public health officials say they've issued seven tickets totalling $19,600 this week to people accused of breaching public health orders.

Each of the tickets was for $2,800, according to the Ministry of Health. The Health Information and Privacy Act precludes officials from naming the people ticketed, the ministry said in a Friday news release.

It offered no detail on why exactly the tickets were issued.

The tickets are the first to be publicly disclosed since Jan. 26, when the province announced that three businesses — Mr. D's Dreams and Cocktails in Regina, and Crackers and Crazy Cactus in Saskatoon — each received tickets for $14,000 (which includes victim surcharges).

The week before, Premier Scott Moe pledged to get tougher on enforcement of public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We should be releasing the names of organizations that have received fines like this and we are releasing those now," he said on Jan. 26.

"It's our hope that we wouldn't have to release any more, as compliance is always the [aim]."