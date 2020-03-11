COVID-19 in Sask: Why 1 doctor says all that testing is a good thing

More details coming Tuesday morning on the education ministry's school shutdown plan.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency will give a coronavirus update at 1 p.m. CST.

At last count, there were seven cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Saskatchewan: five presumptive positive, two that have been confirmed by a lab in Winnipeg.

All cases are linked to recent travel.

The 2020-2021 provincial budget will still come out Wednesday.

Updates on the coronavirus and the plan to close all Saskatchewan pre K-12 schools are coming from the provincial government Tuesday.

At 10 a.m. CST, the Ministry of Education will share the latest about its plan to effectively end the 2019-2020 school term on Friday.

That will be by followed by a 1 p.m. CST news conference from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Unlike previous updates from the health ministry and the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the agency's Tuesday news conference will not take place in person and instead proceed over the phone.

Going forward, the province's main updates about the virus will be phone-only. The calls will happen every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Nearly 800 tests performed so far

Health workers have performed nearly 800 COVID-19 coronavirus tests in Saskatchewan, and the results so far are promising, a Saskatoon doctor says.

"Almost all tests done have been negative. With over 700 cases reported, only seven are positive — about one percent," said Paul Masiowski, a neurologist in Saskatoon who is tracking the virus' status in the province closely.

The results in Saskatchewan follow a pattern elsewhere in Canada, Masiowski said.

"Several provinces have only a few cases, all related to travel. Most of the other provinces have also been testing about 100 people for COVID-19 for every one positive case they've found."

Masiowksi said that's a sign that public health officials have been proactively looking for evidence of community (non-travel-related) transmission — something the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said is only a matter of time in Saskatchewan.

Masiowski agreed.

"Community spread of the virus in Saskatchewan is very likely to be discovered soon," he said.

Daily test results

On Monday, the health ministry updated its daily chart on how many tests have been conducted. As of Sunday — just days after the province opened one expanded testing site in both Saskatoon and Saskatchewan — 796 tests had been completed, with 16 test results pending.

The 796 figure does not represent how many people who have been tested, as some people are being tested more than once.

"We couldn't hope for better results so far, in terms of surveillance," Masiowski said of the test results overall.

Education minister on school shut-down

On Tuesday, Education Minister Gord Wyant addressed the government's decision to close all pre K-12 schools as of Friday.

Wyant said the province didn't shut things down immediately on Monday "to ensure parents had opportunities to have some alternative childcare for their children."

"We don't know when the infections are going to peak, so we want to make sure we're planning for the long-term as opposed to the near term," Wyant added.

Teachers can plan their lessons this week from either home or school, he added.

"Obviously there won't be any kids there [at school] but there'll be an opportunity for [teachers] to be there to provide and create lesson plans," Wyant said.

"But we're also saying, if they don't want to be there, if they want to be at home, then that's certainly their option. We know that this the virus has certainly got some lots of people spooked and I know that there's a lot of people that don't want to be out in those kinds of environments."

How to self-isolate

Shahab has echoed other health officials in asking anyone who is returning to Saskatchewan from anywhere outside the country to self-isolate themselves at home for two weeks and monitor their symptoms.

How do you do that exactly? CBC News' Ellen Mauro explains what to do in this handy video.

You might choose to self-isolate at home if you’ve been exposed, or think you’ve been exposed, to COVID-19. Ellen Mauro explains what to do. 1:50

Masiowski had some advice of his own when it came to social distancing in general.

"A good way to get in the right mindset is to imagine that you do have the virus," he said. "If you knew you had it, you'd be very careful who you got close to, because you wouldn't want to make anyone else sick. If you've ever waved off a handshake because you're sick with a cold, it's the same idea — you're being considerate and not exposing the other person to your germs.

"The only difference is, with this coronavirus, you have to act like you might be contagious even though you actually feel fine."