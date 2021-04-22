Sask. seniors minister to host COVID update as new stats show rise in care home deaths

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 news conference will feature a new host on Thursday.

Everett Hindley, the minister in charge of issues affecting seniors, will sit in for Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman, who have typically taken the hot seat in recent months.

Hindley's substitution comes the day after the Saskatchewan NDP grilled Hindley in the legislative assembly about the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the privately operated but publicly supported Parkside Extendicare home in Regina.

Matt Love, Opposition critic for issues affecting seniors, also cited new figures on COVID-19 deaths in care homes that Hindley recently provided in an after-hours committee.

The new figures showed a continued rise in deaths among long-term care and personal-care home residents from late January and to mid-April, a period in which such residents were prioritized for early vaccination against COVID-19.

In total, the number of deaths increased to 146 from 90.

As of Jan. 27, the breakdown of deaths stood as follows:

Affiliate Special Care Homes (Private Non-Profit): 27.

Contract Special Care Homes (Private For-Profit): 39.

Personal Care Homes (Private): 7.

Saskatchewan Health Authority Care Homes (Public): 17.

As Hindley reported, and as Love underscored Wednesday, as of April 12 the cumulative death figures had increased as follows:

Affiliate Special Care Homes (Private Non-Profit): 48.

Contract Special Care Homes (Private For-Profit): 44.

Personal Care Homes (Private): 23.

Saskatchewan Health Authority Care Homes (Public): 31.

Love says many deaths took place at Parkside Extendicare, pointed to the facility's outdated use of four-person bedrooms, and called on the Saskatchewan government to end its "deadly relationship" with the company. The Saskatchewan Health Authority contracts Extendicare to operate Parkside and four other care homes in the province.

CBC News has reached out to Extendicare for comment. The company has already confirmed it will no longer house people four to a room.

Hindley said the number of deaths at Parkside is of "grave concern" but added he does not want to step on the toes of Saskatchewan's ombudsman, who is conducting an investigation into the Parkside outbreak.

"She hasn't reached out to me personally as the minister," Hindley said of the ombudsman. "I don't believe she's reached out to my office."

Hindley says no new care homes built in the province since 2007 have featured four-person bedrooms.

"That's an old style of doing things," he said.