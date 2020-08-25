School-specific reopening plans expected in Saskatchewan Wednesday

Saskatchewan schools — dozens upon dozens of them — are expected Wednesday to release their individual plans for reopening to students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic beginning Sept. 8.

In its last back-to-school update, the Ministry of Education said, "School-specific operation plans are currently being finalized and will be posted online and communicated to parents and students no later than August 26."

The school-specific plans will follow on the heels of broad, division-wide plans released earlier this month by the province's 27 school boards. Some boards, like Regina Public Schools, have since released updated versions with new details, such as recess times.

Each school under the Regina Public Schools banner will release its individualized plan on the school's website, RPS spokesperson Terry Lazarou said Tuesday.

"Many, depending on availability of reliable mailing lists, will be emailing to parents/caregivers. Some may be sharing on social media," Lazarou said of the division's 55 schools and three associated schools.

"There will be a lot of information and schools are in the best position to direct it to their own unique communities."

Getting the plans our to parents, public

Schools in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, Regina Catholic Schools and Regina Public Schools divisions will also release individual school plans on school websites, those divisions said Tuesday.

"School plans will use the division Return-to-School Plan as their foundation and add information that will be unique for each school, such as: revised schedules, what doors different grades will use, drop-off/pick-up procedures, internal flow of students, cleaning schedules, designated rooms to isolate ill students, etc." said Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools spokesperson Derrick Kunz.

For Saskatoon Public Schools, "the majority of each school plan will be similar and based on the overall information, protocols and guidelines that the school division has already shared with families in its Parent and Caregiver Reopening Plan," said spokesperson Rodney Drabble.

"What will be different from school to school are school-specific things such as how entrances will work (e.g. certain grades enter through specific doors), traffic flow within the school, how student arrival and parent drop-off will work, etc. The school plans are tailored to suit the specific facility, needs, enrolment. It's information that will be most applicable to parents who have students re-enrolled at that specific school."

Sean Tucker, a professor at the University of Regina's faculty of business who researches workplace safety issues, said he's glad to see an emphasis on mask use, sanitization and training in the plans released so far, but said future plans should provide more detail about classroom and gymnasium ventilation.

"The original Regina school division plan simply stated, 'The school division will investigate installation of technology to improve indoor air quality.' The updated plan provides the same statement. Ventilation should be a priority as we move indoors in the fall and winter," Tucker said.

Ventilation will be important to preventing transmission of the virus should infection rates increase, Tucker added.

Making sure it's safe to work

He said he would also like to see an explicit role laid out for public health officers and Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety officers visiting schools to ensure compliance with reopening plans and occupational health and safety legislation.

"It's one thing to have a safety plan on paper, and another to effectively put the plan into practice. The Ministry of Education and school divisions are putting a lot of responsibility on school principals and staff. Independent inspections would be beneficial and boost confidence in school safety among students and teachers."

Jackie Christianson, an educational assistant who works at a Regina public school and who also chairs CUPE Saskatchewan's education workers steering committee, said that if staff feel their working conditions are unsafe, they should first bring their concerns to the school's occupational health and safety committee or the principal.

"If you still don't feel safe, then you may have a right to refuse [to work]," Christianson said. "I would suggest that they go in and talk to their physicians.… You can ask for an accommodation."