2 Sask. COVID-19 patients transferred to Ontario have died
As of Sunday, 18 of 28 transferred patients remained in Ontario
Two COVID-19 patients who had been under intensive care in Saskatchewan and were transferred to Ontario have died, according to Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health.
The ministry's COVID-19 dashboard was updated on Sunday to reflect the "two out-of-province deaths." It's not clear when the people died.
As of last Thursday — the last day the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency provided a COVID-19 update — 24 of the 28 transferred patients remained under Ontario care, although three of the 24 patients were expected to be brought back to Saskatoon.
By Sunday, the COVID-19 dashboard update listed 18 patients remaining in Ontario ICUs. The full number of repatriated patients remained unclear.
CBC News reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the operational arm of Saskatchewan's health system, for more information. The SHA referred those questions to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.
