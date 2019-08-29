SHA warns of increased COVID-19 risk in southwest and west-central Sask. ahead of Thursday test numbers

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning people in the province's southwest and west-central regions about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 amidst an outbreak inside and outside several Hutterite colonies.

Health officials are also bracing for an increase in cases ahead of the latest tally to be announced Thursday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, about 60 cases were linked to the outbreak.

Late Wednesday night, the SHA said it found more cases in the regions, only some of which are linked to previously identified cases.

"Some individuals have no known source for their infection," according to an SHA release. "This overall increased level of COVID-19 activity means there is an increased risk of transmission to the public in this part of Saskatchewan."

The SHA said 91 other test results were expected Thursday, with more than 160 other test results expected to lead to case increases in the coming days.

Swift Current among places at increased risk

The health authority said some cases are inside several unspecified Hutterite communities — as previously announced this week — while other "unrelated increases in cases" in the same larger municipalities that present "an elevated risk."

Earlier this week the province cited 11 communities as being part of the outbreak.

In Wednesday's release, the health authority cited 14 communities with increased risk of transmission, including four new communities: Grandview, Pleasant Valley, Trampling Lake and the City of Swift Current.

The addition of Swift Current came only one after the health authority announced that an unspecified number of people went to a total of 11 businesses in Swift Current and area between June 29 and July 10 before testing positive for COVID-19.

"The SHA is reminding Saskatchewan residents to follow public health orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining physical distancing of two metres of separation, implement proper hand hygiene practices and limit the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings," Wednesday's release read.