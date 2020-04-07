COVID-19 in Sask: 3 new cases, 6 more recoveries reported Tuesday

Three more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of known active cases to 31, according to health officials' latest update on Tuesday. Meanwhile, six more people have recovered from the virus.

One of the new cases announced Tuesday is in the north central region and one is in Saskatoon. The location of the third new case was not immediately clear. The province said it was "pending."

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Three people are in hospital with the virus, two of them under intensive care.

The province said it conducted 653 COVID-19 tests on Monday, compared to 981 on Sunday.

