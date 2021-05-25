COVID-19 in Sask: 111 new cases reported

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That's below the previous seven days' average of 139 or 11.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatoon led areas in new cases with 45 more infections, followed by the north central region (19) and Regina (15).

Five more cases of the B1617 variant of concern that fuelled the recent COVID-19 surge in India have been identified in Saskatchewan, for a total of 29 B1617 cases. Saskatoon and Regina have 11 B1617 cases each.

There are 136 infected Saskatchewan residents in hospital, including 32 people under intensive care. One week ago, on May 18, there were 142 people in hospital, including 27 in ICU.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

According to Tuesday's update from the provincial government, 5.6 per cent of Saskatchewan's population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only residents aged 80 and over, or people who got their first shot on or before March 1, are currently eligible to book appointments for their second shot. More people will become eligible as time goes on.