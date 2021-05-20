COVID-19 in Sask: 146 new cases reported Thursday, officials to give update at 3 p.m. CST

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

That's below the current seven-day average of 169 new cases per day, or 13.8 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the province's latest update.

No new deaths from the illness were reported for the second day in a row.

The number of known active cases province-wide is 1,785, down from 2,032 one week ago.

Saskatoon continues to lead the province in new cases with 52 more infections, with 26 in Regina and 18 in the central east being the next most.

There are 138 infected patients in hospital, including 26 people in intensive care. One week ago, on May 13, there were 161 people in hospital, including 35 in ICU.

(CBC)

Everett Hindley, the Minister in Charge of Issues Affecting Seniors, and Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, are hosting the government's latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. CST Thursday.

Stream the event live here.