COVID-19 in Sask: 57 new cases, 2nd doses open to people 55 and up starting Thursday
Saskatchewan's known active case number has dropped below 1,000 for the first time in 7 months
Saskatchewan health officials are announcing 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That's the lowest daily increase since Feb. 24, when 56 new cases were announced, and it brings the province's seven-day average of new cases to 87 or 7.1 new cases per 100 people — the lowest seven-day average since early November.
Saskatoon led in new cases with 21 new infections, followed by Regina (12) and the central east region (six), according to Wednesday's COVID-19 news release.
One more COVID-19 death was announced: a person in their 50s from the central west region.
There are currently 109 infected COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 20 people under intensive care. One week ago, on June 2, there were 103 people in hospital, including 22 in ICU.
Saskatchewan's known active COVID-19 case load is 938, the first time that figure has dropped below 1,000 since Nov. 7. One week ago, there were 1,285 known active cases.
2nd doses eligibility expanded again
Officials also announced that starting on Thursday, Saskatchewan residents aged 55 and older can book appointments to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
That's several days earlier than initially anticipated, at least for those in that age group who hadn't received their first dose on or before April 7.
Eligibility for second-doses in the general population is currently limited to people 60 and over.
