COVID-19 in Sask: 77 new cases, 1 death
Saskatchewan health officials reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and another death.
2/3 of residents 12 years and older now have at least 1 shot
That new case total is just below the new seven-day-average of 79.
It brings the province's known active case total to 902, the lowest it has been since Nov. 5.
The new confirmed death was a person in their 70s from the central east region. It's the 553rd death in Saskatchewan due to COVID.
An additional 16,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 845,439.
Two-thirds of those 12 and older in the province have now received their first dose.
