COVID-19 in Sask: 77 new cases, 1 death

Saskatchewan health officials reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and another death.

That new case total is just below the new seven-day-average of 79.

It brings the province's known active case total to 902, the lowest it has been since Nov. 5.

The new confirmed death was a person in their 70s from the central east region. It's the 553rd death in Saskatchewan due to COVID.

An additional 16,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 845,439.

Two-thirds of those 12 and older in the province have now received their first dose.