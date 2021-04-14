COVID-19 in Sask: People urged against unnecessary travel in all areas of province

The Saskatchewan government is cautioning people to avoid unnecessary travel in all parts of the province as coronavirus variant cases continue to mount in some areas and health officials aim to guard against their spread elsewhere.

"Avoid all unnecessary travel throughout the province at this time," the Ministry of Health stated in its COVID-19 news release on Wednesday.

In earlier releases, that caution was only extended for travel "to and from Regina, Moose Jaw and Weyburn."

Saskatchewan health officials reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, based on 3,258 tests, as well the death of a person in their 70s in the southeast region.

Variant cases continue to increase day-over-day in areas such as Regina and Saskatoon, by 27 and 26 respectively.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the following areas: Far North West (five), North West (20), North Central (two), North East (two), Saskatoon (40), Central East (13), Regina (66), South West (eight), South Central (nine) and South East (17) zones.

The cumulative variant caseload in each area was stated as follows: Far North West (nine), Far North East (two), North West (40), North Central (46), North East (three), Saskatoon (328), Central West (29), Central East (121), Regina (2,532), South West (48), South Central (333) and South East (378) zones. There are 32 cases with residence pending.

Currently, 203 people are in hospital, including 41 under intensive care.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases stood at 271, or 22.2 cases per 100,000 people.