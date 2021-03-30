Current Sask. health orders to remain in place until at least April 12

Saskatchewan's current public health rules, including the enhanced restrictions recently enacted in Regina, will remain in place until at least April 12, health officials say.

The Ministry of Health also reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and one new related death, among someone aged 80 or over in the central east zone, on Tuesday. Those results were based on 3,301 tests processed on Monday.

The new cases are located in the following regions, with Regina continuing to lead the pack:

• Far northwest: one.

• Far northeast: one.

• Northwest: two.

• North central: one.

• Northeast: two.

• Saskatoon: 24.

• Central west: two.

• Central east: 11.

• Regina: 91.

• South central: 20.

• Southeast: six.

The province's seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 201, or 16.4 per 100,000. That figure has been rising in recent days.

As of Monday, 1,575 variants of concern have been identified through screening.

One-hundred-and-sixty people are in hospital, including 22 people under intensive care.

The public health orders will be reviewed on April 12.

In Regina, which faces the bulk of each day's newly announced cases, private indoor gatherings are restricted to immediate household members only. All restaurants and licensed establishments must close for in-person dining. Most event venues supporting 30 persons or less are not permitted to operate. Travel is also not recommended in or out of the area unless absolutely necessary.

The Moose Jaw area, about 70 kilometres west of Regina, is also seeing a surge in cases, and residents were advised to follow the same precautions.