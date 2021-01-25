COVID-19 in Sask: 240 new cases, premier and top doc to address health order and vaccine on Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which is below the province's seven-day average and marks the third day in a row below 300 new cases.

Meanwhile, Premier Scott Moe and the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are slated to address public health guidelines on Tuesday — three days before the current rules are set to expire.

Tuesday's update will also touch on the province's COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan, according to a note from the government's executive council.

1 new death

Health officials recorded one new COVID-related death on Monday, bringing the province's total death toll to 254. The person who died was from the north central region.

The new cases announced Monday are from the following regions: Far North West (17), Far North Central (2), Far North East (3), North West (33), North Central (12), North East (36), Saskatoon (49), Central West (5), Central East (30), Regina (42), South Central (2) and South East (6).

(Government of Saskatchewan)

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 265, or 21.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Thirty-two people are under intensive hospital care.

Just under 2,200 tests were processed on Sunday.

Vaccine delivery update

Health workers administered 304 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, even as the province seemingly faced the end of its current vaccine supply due to Canada not receiving any new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines this week.

The province's health ministry said it managed to administer Sunday's doses by "drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received" — a practice it previously discussed.

A breakdown of how many doses have been received in each region is listed on the government's website.