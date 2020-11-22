COVID-19 cases surge among Sask. seniors 80 and older as virus hits growing list of care homes

Do you have a story about a Saskatchewan care home dealing with COVID-19? Contact Guy at guy.quenneville@cbc.ca

The number of COVID-19 cases among Saskatchewan seniors aged 80 and older is surging far more rapidly than in any other age group as health officials grapple with a growing list of outbreaks in care homes.

According to the latest provincial update on Sunday, the cumulative number of cases among people aged 80 and over is 213.

That's a 69 per cent increase from only one week before, when cases among that age group numbered 126.

By comparison, the average week-over-week increase in the four younger age groups measured by health officials was 30 per cent.

20 homes dealing with outbreaks

This surge among the population most vulnerable to COVID-19 comes as health care workers deal with active outbreaks in seven long-term care homes.

The latest long-term care home added to the province's daily list of active outbreaks, Parkside Extendicare, is in Regina.

When other care homes (including privately owned ones), seniors residences, assisted living facilities and group homes are factored in, 20 homes are now dealing with active outbreaks.

34 residents at Luther Special Care Homes infected

The largest known outbreak at a long-term care home is at the Luther Special Care Home, nestled in Saskatoon's Varsity View neighbourhood.

According to an email update sent to families on Sunday night, 34 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 28 on Saturday.

Luther Special Care Home is located near the privately-owned Lutheran Sunset Home, which is also dealing with an active COVID-19 outbreak and is also connected to the residential Luther Tower seniors complex.

Luther Special Care Home is connected to Luther Tower, a seniors complex. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Allan Grundahl, head of the tenants board at Luther Tower, said no tower residents have tested positive for the virus and movement between the tower and Luther Special Care Home is restricted.

According to the health ministry's latest inspection report, Luther Special Care Home is a spacious facility that includes a secure unit for 49 residents in an older building dating back to 1955 and more than 100 other residents in a newer, three-floor addition.