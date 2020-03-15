Here's what's newly-cancelled in Sask. because of COVID-19

Is your group, business or facility closing because of COVID-19? Let us know by emailing guy.quenneville@cbc.ca or tweeting us at our @CBCSask handle

The University of Saskatchewan and Nutrien Wonderhub in Saskatoon are among the latest groups to announce new or expanded closures in light of the growing response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Sunday, the university announced it was cancelling all recreational programming starting Monday at 6 a.m.

That includes:

Physical activity areas within the Physical Activity Complex, Education Building, Merlis Belsher Place and Griffiths Stadium.

The Fit Centre, gymnasiums, gymnastics room, pools, squash courts, training facilities, dance studio, equipment desk, change room facilities, track, and any other areas of recreation.

The university also confirmed all intramural and clubs are suspended on further notice as of Monday morning.

"We understand that these cancellations, in some cases, may have a monetary impact and we will work to find solutions if refunds for community programs are required," the university said in a press release.

The University of Saskatchewan has cancelled all campus sports and recreational activities. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

The university was also encouraging employees to work from home if they could.

The new measures come just days after the university announced it was cancelling classes from Monday to Wednesday to allow teachers to prepare to teach the rest of the winter term remotely beginning on Thursday.

The University of Regina is taking a nearly identical approach, cancelling all classes from Monday to Thursday so that teachers can prepare to begin teaching their students remotely.

K-12 schools will remain open, for the moment.

Nutrien Wonderhub

Also on Sunday, the board of directors announced Saskatoon's Nutrien Wonderhub will close for two weeks.

The closure took effect on Sunday.

"We will be shifting our focus during this closure to provide families with ideas for fun, educational activities that will keep kids learning through play at home," the organization said in a Facebook post.