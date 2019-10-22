COVID-19 in Sask: Large crowd ban kicks in but schools set to open, despite parents' concerns

Here's what you need to know right now:

The province will make an announcement Monday at 11:30 a.m. CST. We'll be streaming it live here.

Saskatchewan K-12 schools will remain open for the time being. Teachers are concerned.

The City of Regina will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. CST. Saskatoon has shut down many of its facilities.

COVID-19 is changing our way of life. Here's what's getting cancelled in our province .

. An expanded testing site opens in Prince Alberta on Monday.

At last count, there are six cases of the COVID-coronavirus in Saskatchewan. Five are presumptive positive, one of them has been confirmed by a lab in Winnipeg.

None of the patients so far require hospitalization. All are self-isolating. All cases are linked to recent travel.

The Saskatchewan government is set to make its next statement about the ever-changing COVID-19 situation Monday at 11:30 a.m.

K-12 schools in Saskatchewan were set to open Monday, but a ban on large crowds has come into effect and the provincial government hinted Sunday night that it may announce new measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Parents and teachers have called on government and health officials to rethink the decision to keep schools open, given decisions to close schools in provinces like Alberta.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab defended the decision, saying, "At this point, with the number of cases we have and the fact that they're all travel-related, we really don't think that there's any reason to close schools anywhere in the province at this time."

Many parents took to social media Sunday to say they'll be keeping their kids home.

By Sunday evening, Premier Scott Moe said the province was considering "a number" of preventative measures.

The province will make an announcement Monday at 11:30 a.m. We'll be streaming it live here.

The Government of Saskatchewan is actively considering a number of further preventative measures to protect Saskatchewan people during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be announcing further details tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19SK</a> —@PremierScottMoe

No time for that announcement has been given yet.

The 2020-2021 provincial budget is still set to be unveiled Wednesday, albeit under less-extravagant circumstances. Only MLAs, media and a limited number of staff will be on hand for what is normally a crowded event.

Close the schools: NDP, parents

The provincial opposition has already come forward with its own recommendations, with Sask. NDP leader Ryan Meili calling on the government to follow the lead of other provinces and shut down schools.

"We can't be an island doing [things] differently than the rest of the country," Meili said on Monday. "We need to be thinking about how people are feeling right now."

At the same time, Meili urged parents to keep other factors in mind.

"If you are someone whose kids can stay home today, please do so, and please be thoughtful about how you do it as well. We want to make sure that seniors and other folks who are at risk don't wind up getting child care duties on top of them and putting folks at risk.

"It's a complicated situation."

Saskatchewan people are deeply concerned about the risk of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19</a>. With AB joining other provinces in school closure, it's time to close Saskatchewan schools. <br><br>We need to protect teachers, families and the whole community by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flatteningthecurve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flatteningthecurve</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/saskedchat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#saskedchat</a> —@ryanmeili

"Dr. Shahab still tells us it's safe to send your kids to school," Health Minister Jim Reiter countered the same morning.

Reiter reiterated what Shahab said on Sunday: that evidence such as community transmission — a new case of COVID-19 not linked to travel — might trigger a rethink on schools.

The decision on whether kids go to school ultimately lies with parents, Reiter said.

"Obviously if somebody is very concerned and they want to keep their kids at home, that's certainly their decision," he said.

Details on crowd ban

Shahab laid out the rules for the ban on mass gatherings last week.

As of Monday, a group of more than 250 people in one room is not allowed, he said. It's not clear if that covers outdoor gatherings. CBC News has asked the health ministry for clarity.

That doesn't include buildings where people are spread out, such as offices, schools and universities.

The University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan have cancelled classes as their teachers prepare to instruct their students remotely.

The ban also extends to gatherings of over 50 people with with speakers or attendees who have travelled internationally in the last 14 days take place.