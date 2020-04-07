COVID-19 in Sask: 5 new cases, 20 more recoveries reported Wednesday

Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, though that number was eclipsed by 20 new recoveries.

According to health officials' latest update, four of the new cases are in the Regina area while the other is in the north central region. The total number of known active cases in the province now stands at 150.

A regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan as of Aug. 12. (CBC Graphics)

Half of the 10 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are in intensive care.

The province performed 1,032 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up from 927 on Monday.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to increase testing capacity to 3,000 tests per day by the middle of August and 4,000 tests per day by the beginning of September," according to Wednesday's update.