Saskatchewan joins other provinces in pausing AstraZeneca vaccinations for people under 55

Saskatchewan is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on people younger than 55 on the advice of Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

The NACI issued updated guidelines Monday on the use of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD in Canada, recommending that use for populations under 55 be paused because of safety concerns

The change, which other provinces quickly adopted Monday, comes following reports out of Europe of very rare instances of blood clots in some immunized patients — notably among younger women.

Five-hundred thousand of these shots have been distributed in Canada already with no reports of blood clots here, officials said.

The blood clotting problem also has not been reported in people who have received mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna products.

In Saskatchewan, officials noted that some residents younger than 55 would have received AstraZeneca, including eligible health care workers and vaccinators, but that no thrombosis-like adverse events have been reported in Saskatchewan to date.

Vaccinators administered AstraZeneca at a drive-thru in Regina to residents 58 years and older until March 22, when the site was closed because supply had run out. There remains fewer than 100 doses of AstraZeneca in the province right now.

A shipment of 46,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan this week.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority is examining the potential impacts to vaccine roll-out plans now and will have an update in the coming days," according to a news release issued Monday.