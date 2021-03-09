COVID-19 in Sask: Household bubbles of 10 now allowed, 35 more cases confirmed to be variants of concern

The Saskatchewan government is relaxing the rules for people meeting indoors on the same day it announced that 35 more known cases of COVID-19 in the province have been confirmed to be variants of concern.

Effective immediately, individual households can create a bubble of up to 10 people inside a home at any one time, though the 10 people should be from two to three consistent households, according to a news release from the province.

"You may not join multiple bubbles," the release said.

People are still being asked to exercise caution.

"Assess the overall risk of COVID-19 before joining households. Does this household have a senior at elevated risk? Children attending school? Adults working outside of the home in essential workplaces? Can you still count all the potential contacts that household makes, in the event that a contact investigation must be done?" the release said.

"If the risk of potential transmission remains high, consider another household or remaining within your household."

28 more variant cases confirmed in Regina area

The rules were being relaxed thanks to "a declining trend in confirmed cases and hospitalizations," according to the release.

It also noted that the first survey of positive COVID-19 samples conducted within the province, looking at samples from people who tested positive for COVID-19 from Jan. 26 to Feb. 27, found 35 cases of COVID-19 variants, bringing the total number of known variant cases to 44, up from nine on Monday.

The first batch of in-house testing focused on COVID-19 samples linked to international travel, declared outbreaks and cases of unexpected severe illness.

One of the newly-confirmed variant cases announced Tuesday variant cases dates as far back as early January:

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Twenty-eight of the 35 newly confirmed cases were found in the Regina area.

Here's a complete breakdown of the 44 known variant cases in the province:

(Government of Saskatchewan)

"The confirmation of 44 variant of concern cases present over the span of two months is an indication that variants of concern, particularly B117 initially detected in the UK, are present in Saskatchewan and community transmission has been occurring over the last two months," the release said.

"While variant transmission has been occurring over the last two months, Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data, including active cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, have continued to decline."

Church rules relaxed

The province also announced Tuesday that churches and other places of worship would be allowed up to 150 attendees or 30 per cent of their building's capacity, whichever is fewer.

That change will take effect on March 19.

Attendees still must stay two metres apart from each other and wear masks.

"Only clergy may remove their mask while officiating, but must maintain three metres physical distance from all other attendees while mask is removed," according to the release.

The full list of worship sevice guidelines can be found here.

(CBC News Graphics)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.