COVID-19 in Sask: 5 new cases, 8 more recoveries reported Monday

Five more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of known active cases to 165, according to health officials' latest update on Monday.

One of the new cases is the Saskatoon area, one is the south central region and the remaining three are in the Regina area.

Thirteen people are in hospital with the virus, five of them under intensive care.

A regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan as of Aug. 10. (CBC Graphics)

The province said it conducted 1,297 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, compared to 1,945 on Saturday.

"Saskatchewan's per capita rate was 82,021 people tested per million population. The national rate was 118,327 people tested per million population," according to Monday's release.