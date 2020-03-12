Saskatchewan reports first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus

Saskatchewan has recorded its first presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"The resident is in their 60s with recent travel to Egypt," the health ministry said in a statement Thursday morning.

The patient was tested Monday in Saskatoon after experiencing symptoms and is well enough to self-isolate at home, the ministry said.

The preliminary test result came from the Roy Romanow Provincial Lab in Regina.

A second test to confirm the diagnosis will the conducted at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. That test will take two to three days to complete.

All travellers urged to monitor symptoms

The ministry said public health officials are in regular contact with the patient.



"The province's first case is linked to travel from a country where local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported," Saskatchewan's chief medical officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said in the release. "This supports the expanded testing criteria of symptomatic travelers to better prepare Saskatchewan's response to the COVID-19 event. All travelers need to monitor their symptoms for two weeks upon return home."

Public health officials are getting in touch with the patient's close contacts. Anyone not contacted by public health officials is not at risk of transmission of COVID-19 from this patient, the release said.

"While the risk of acquiring COVID-19 in Saskatchewan continues to be low, increased testing will assist us in detecting cases as early as possible and delaying the spread of the illness as long as possible," Shahab said. "But it is critical that residents take precautions to protect themselves against respiratory illness. Wash your hands frequently, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and stay home if you are sick."

Fire hall under precautionary quarantine

News of Saskatchewan's first presumptive positive case came just as the Saskatoon Fire Department announced that its Fire Station No. 4 is under a precautionary quarantine after firefighters came into contact Wednesday with someone who went on to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"The Saskatoon Fire Department confirms that Fire Station No. 4 is under a precautionary quarantine," the fire department said in a news release Thursday morning.

Saskatoon's Fire Station No. 4 is under a precautionary quarantine after firefighters helped a patient who was going to be tested for COVID-19. They say service will not be affected. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

"At approximately 10:02 p.m. on March 11, 2020, one fire engine responded to a medical call for a patient experiencing shortness of breath. It became known that the patient was to be tested for COVID-19."

Four staff members are under quarantine as a precautionary measure and will remain there until results of the COVID-19 test for the patient are available, the fire department said.

Fire Station No. 4 is located at 2106 Faithful Drive, in Saskatoon's North Industrial area.

"There will not be any disruption to the Saskatoon Fire Department's response model as a result of this precautionary measure."

Saskatoon paramedics, dentists under quarantine

Troy Davies, a spokesperson for Medavie Health Services, confirmed two Medavie paramedics who transferred a patient on Wednesday are under quarantine. This was the same patient that prompted the quarantining of the fire hall in Saskatoon, he said.

Davies said he did not have information about what it was in the patient's history that made coronavirus more likely.

He said there is no "black and white" plan for how paramedics, who are likely to come into contact with patients, will handle future cases.

Davies said Medavie, which has services in multiple provinces across Canada, is developing a plan.

"Like everybody else we're taking our lead from not only the health authority and through, you know, leaders in our province," he said. "But also nationally we're working on our plan as to how to address this."

Dr. Parviz Yazdani, a dentist in Saskatoon, said a group of dental reps and others in Saskatoon are under quarantine after returning from a Vancouver conference.

Yazdani said they came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Yazdani, who was not at the conference, knows two of the people under quarantine, but said there is an unknown number of others as well. He said dental offices are taking extra precautions, but it remains "business as usual" at the moment.

Saskatoon inmate being tested for virus

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice confirmed the Saskatoon Correctional Centre is under an "infection protocol," with more than 150 inmates under quarantine, after one prisoner claimed to have come into contact with someone with COVID-19.

The inmate in question was among eight prisoners recently transported to the Saskatoon jail, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said. All told, 158 inmates — about a third of the jail's population — is under quarantine.

On Thursday, the ministry confirmed the inmate who claimed the contact is being tested for COVID-19. The other 157 inmates are not being tested.

Asked if the quarantine will cease if the inmate's test comes back negative, the ministry said, "We will reassess the situation once the test results come back."

The inmate said he had been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in Alberta or B.C.

The ministry said seven staff from court services and prosecutions have "self-isolated" as a precautionary measure.

"We understand that some legal aid staff have self-isolated as well," the spokesperson said.