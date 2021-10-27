Outdoor ceremonies at Sask. legislative assembly cancelled amid protests

The Saskatchewan government has cancelled outdoor events meant to mark today's new session of the legislative assembly because of "recent threats."

Protesters holding signs such as "Coercion is not consent," "No vax passport" and "Anti mandate — not anti-vax" lined up outside the building early Wednesday afternoon. They could be heard chanting "Scott Moe, come on out" in a video posted to Twitter by the Canadian Press.

WATCH video of the protesters below. Anti-vaccine policy protestors shout “Scott Moe come on out” outside of the Saskatchewan legislature as the throne speech is set to begin. <br><br>Moe was scheduled to have a ceremony at the ledge at 1:30 pm but it was cancelled due to “recent threats” said govt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covid19sk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covid19sk</a> <a href="https://t.co/9Xw6giTako">pic.twitter.com/9Xw6giTako</a> —@MickeyDjuric

Premier Moe was scheduled to greet Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty — who is giving the government's throne speech indoors — outside the legislative assembly building at around 1:25 p.m. CST. The public had been invited to the event.

The inspection of a Canadian Forces Honour Guard, a 15-gun salute by 10th Field Regiment and a fly-past by 15 Wing Moose Jaw was also planned.

"In light of recent threats and on the advice of security officials, the outdoor portion of the planned ceremonies this afternoon with His Honour and Premier Moe has been cancelled," said a note from the government issued shortly after 1 p.m. CST.