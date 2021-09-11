COVID-19 in Sask.: 341 new cases, 1 death reported on Saturday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is continuing to rise, according to data from the provincial government, which reported 341 new confirmed cases in the province as well as one death from the illness Saturday.

A resident died in the northwest area of the province, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 618, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

There are now 3,588 active cases in the province, 15 more than on Friday, the province says. That number has been climbing steadily since July 20, when it was just 242, according to the dashboard.

The province has had 58,293 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 54,087 recoveries.

As of Friday, Saskatchewan had the second-highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in Canada, with 303 cases per 100,000 people, according to federal government data. Only Alberta had a higher rate among provinces, with 368 cases per 100,000.

Of the new cases in Saskatchewan Saturday, more than a third (36.1 per cent) were people 19 years old or younger. About one in 10 new cases (12.3 per cent) were fully vaccinated, the dashboard said.

On Friday, the seven-day rolling average of new cases hit a provincial record of 366 new cases per day. On Saturday, it had dropped to 364.

The new cases are located as follows:

Far northwest: 25.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast: 29.

Northwest: 43.

North central: 47.

Northeast: 17.

Saskatoon: 78.

Central west: 11.

Central east: 15.

Regina: 22.

Southwest: five.

South central: seven.

Southeast: 18.

Residence information is pending for another 23 cases.

Saskatoon has the highest number of active cases across the 13 regions in the province at 975, followed behind by the north central region, which has 632 active cases.

Saskatoon also has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 91 of the 198, according to the province's website.

There were 43 people in intensive care with the illness.

Of the 198 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 153 (77.3 per cent) were not fully vaccinated, the province says.

Vaccinations in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is also drawing nearer to reaching 1.5 million vaccinations. There were 1,256 new first doses administered and 1,498 more second doses since Friday's update.

There have been 791,436 first doses and 707,273 second doses given so far, according to Saturday's update, for a total of 1,498,709 doses.

Saskatchewan has the second-lowest rate of vaccinations across Canada, at just over 71 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

Seventy-eight per cent of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated.