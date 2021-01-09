Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies from COVID-19

An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert has died as a result of COVID-19-related complications, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.

The man died on Friday at an outside hospital. His next of kin have been notified of the death, Corrections Canada said in a news release, and the federal agency extended condolences.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC has notified the coroner who will review the circumstances of the death," the agency said.

The death is the first reported at the facility due to COVID-19, but inmates and advocates have raised concerns about the federal government's handling of the illness at the facility in recent weeks.

In Saturday's news release, Corrections Canada said it has "dedicated health services and medical professionals" in all of its institutions, and said it also works "closely and collaboratively" with local health agencies to provide complete care and prevent further spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 244 of the facility's total 2,536 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, with 175 cases listed as recovered and 69 considered active.

Corrections Canada says since the beginning of the global pandemic, a total of four federal inmates with a COVID-19 diagnosis have died.