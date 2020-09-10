Trucking company sent memo telling drivers not to discuss COVID-19 case with Saskatoon dairy plant

A trucking company says it wasn't trying to hide anything after a worker leaked an internal email that told employees not to inform a Saskatoon dairy plant that a delivery driver had tested positive for COVID-19.

Agrifoods International Cooperative Ltd. picks up products such as milk from Saskatchewan farms and delivers them to the Saputo dairy plant in Saskatoon. The two companies operate side by side, at the same address, in a complex on the city's northern outskirts.

In an Aug. 21 email addressed to "all drivers," Agrifoods' Saskatchewan operations manager said the company had its first positive COVID-19 case: a driver who had contracted the virus from his spouse.

"Any drivers that have been in the same truck….will be contacted by [the Saskatchewan Health Authority] to monitor as there is a low risk to catching it," the manager wrote.

The manager called on employees to continue wiping down their trucks at the start and end of their shifts, wear masks and follow cleaning protocols "where required."

"We have all signed a confidentiality agreement," the email continued. "Please be advised that any knowledge regarding positive COVID results within Agrifoods staff should be kept in-house.

"For example, no one is to chat to the media, or Saputo regarding this matter."

'Not the way to flatten the curve'

A contract worker for Saputo provided CBC News with the Agrifoods email. CBC is not identifying him, as he fears speaking out could jeopardize his job.

The contract worker said he works alongside Agrifoods drivers. He said he was concerned that "the manager made specific instructions not to contact [Saputo] and to keep this in house."

"It's definitely not the way to flatten the curve of infections in our province," he said.

He said one of the drivers he works with has health conditions.

"I know the risk isn't massively high, but a risk is still a risk and people need to know so preparations, precautions can be made," he said.

'Totally satisfied with the communication'

In an emailed statement, Agrifoods said, "it was never our intent — and would never be our intent — to hide information from valued partners or key stakeholders."

"The goal of this communication was to ensure that all discussion around this sensitive matter (which involved the personal and private health information of one of our employees) followed the appropriate channels," the company said.

"In retrospect, we see that this may not have been clear to employees who read the memo."

The company said it wanted to avoid the spread of any misinformation and protect the employee's information.

"As a result, we believed — and still maintain today — that the appropriate channels for this communication was from our management team to the management team at the relevant processor."

(Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Agrifoods said it was told by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Aug. 21 about the infected driver and that the source of infection was their spouse and not another employee.

"According to SHA, the risk was extremely low and there was no direct contact with other drivers," Agrifoods said. "In an abundance of caution, we began outreach to any individuals who had been in a truck with the affected driver within hours of receiving the call from SHA."

By that afternoon, Agrifoods passed on news of the case to Saputo by phone and email, Agrifoods said.

Sandy Vassiadis, Saputo's vice president of communications and corporate responsibility, said Saputo was "totally satisfied with the communication" from Agrifoods.

About 250 people work at the Saputo plant. A worker there tested positive for COVID-19 last spring.

No other plant worker has tested positive since then, Vassiadis said.

'I was pretty angry'

Concerns remain about how news of last month's positive case at Agrifoods was handled, however, including an allegation that an Agrifoods worker who shared the email was suspended for doing so.

The contract worker who shared the email with CBC, plus a Saputo worker who also spoke to CBC News on the condition of anonymity, said some at Saputo didn't learn of the positive case until the email was leaked.

The Saputo worker said he works as part of a smaller team that directly deals with materials handled by delivery drivers. He said he was the first to inform his manager about the case — by sharing a copy of the leaked email — and that he first learned of the case himself from the email printout.

"I was pretty angry. [I] couldn't understand why they would want to keep it quiet as I worked directly with them," he said. "You just kind of want to know, instead of hearing it secondhand. You just want to know the facts."

(Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

He said his disappointment in Agrifoods partly stems from the fact that "Saputo has done everything in their power to prevent any outbreaks," including requiring Agrifoods drivers to stay outside during milk deliveries to the Saputo office.

The contract worker said the Agrifoods employee who took a photo of the email and shared it was suspended from his job.

"On a basic level, it's wrong," he said. "How can you suspend somebody for trying to keep people's health a priority?"

Agrifoods said it could not comment on matters related to individual employee discipline.

Precautions taken at farms

The contract worker said some producers, including farmers on Saskatchewan Hutterite colonies, were not informed of the case.

Joy Smith, the manager of policy and communications for Sask Milk — which regulates Saskatchewan dairy farms and contracts companies to make deliveries — said transporters like Agrifoods are required to tell Sask Milk of a COVID-19 case and that Agrifoods did so.

"We monitor that and what they're doing with SHA," she said.

Smith said Sask Milk would generally not tell farmers about a case among drivers "unless there's any risk of any kind of transmission."

She also cited personal privacy concerns.

"Drivers have certain routes where they pick up from, certain farms," she said.

Protocols around contact between farmers and drivers have been tightened since March to prevent COVID-19 transmission, Smith said.

"There is no contact between drivers and anybody on the farm," she said. "Our farmers are required to disinfect those areas and be gone from that area before the milk truck drivers get there to pick it up."