COVID-19 in Sask.: 99 new cases, 3 deaths reported Saturday

The province announced Saturday that three more Saskatchewan residents have died as a result of COVID-19, pushing the province's total death count as a result of the pandemic to 546.

The deaths reported Saturday were a person in their 60s in the Saskatoon zone and two people in the 80-plus age group in the northwest zone, according to the province's daily COVID-19 update.

There were also 99 new cases of the illness reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the province is now at 47,285, of which 1,241 are considered active. There have been 45,498 recoveries.

Saturday's new case by zone are as follows:

Far northwest: six.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: 19.

North central: eight.

Northeast: four.

Saskatoon: 16.

Central west: three.

Regina: 11.

Southwest: three.

South central: 18.

Southeast: nine.

Residence information is pending for one new case.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in the province of Saskatchewan as of June 5, 2021. (Supplied/Government of Saskatchewan)

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of 98 people are in hospital, with 19 receiving intensive care.

Vaccine numbers rise, weekly average drops

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop, falling to 117 on Saturday, compared to 129 the previous day.

The province also reported 16,667 more vaccinations on Saturday, bringing the total number of doses delivered to 787,130.

That means more than 78 per cent of people over the age of 40 have had a first dose. The rate is 72 per cent for those 30 and up, 67 per cent among those 18 and up, and 64 per cent for those 12 and over.

The province is also reminding anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms that vaccines can take up to three weeks to become effective.

"Fever? Cough and headache? Fatigued or experiencing shortness of breath? Do not 'tough it out' or assume it's spring allergies," said the Ministry of Health's update.

"Stay home and seek a COVID-19 test. Testing remains one of the most important tools to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in your community."

Step 2 of the province's reopening plan is set to get underway on June 20, with the province noting if people remain diligent, "we will reach our goal of reopening our province in the coming weeks."

The first step of the province's reopening is already underway. The next stage includes having business capacity limits removed, the lifting of remaining restrictions on youth and adult sports, and the private gathering limit increased to 15 people.