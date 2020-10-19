COVID-19 in Sask: Province sees highest-ever single day increase with 66 new cases

Saskatchewan reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the highest-ever single-day increase.

The biggest increase was in the Saskatoon zone with 25 new cases, followed by 17 in the north central zone.

There were also three cases in the far north west, three in the far north east, four in the north west, one in the north east, two in central west, two in central east, eight in Regina and one in the south west.

A government release said Saskatoon's cases are primarily linked with outbreaks at bars or nightclubs and that more cases are expected to be reported in coming days.

More than 86 cases of COVID-19 have now been traced to the Prince Albert gospel centre superspreader event, including third-generation cases. The release said contact tracing for that event has reached an estimated 450 people.

In total, there are 398 COVID-19 cases in the province that are considered active. This marks the third day in a row the province has set a new record high for active cases.

Eighteen people are in hospital, up four from yesterday. Sixteen of those people are receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

There have been 2,396 cases of COVID-19 in the province to date, with 263 still under investigation.

Regina drive thru hours expanded

Starting Tuesday, the hours for drive thru testing in Regina have been expanded to seven days a week. Testing is available at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive thru hours in Saskatoon remain the same, with testing available at 3630 Thatcher Ave. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m.-7:15 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Potential COVID-19 exposures

The Saskatchewan Health Authority published a list of business in Esterhazy, Maple Creek, Regina, Rosetown and Saskatoon where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority says anyone who may have been at one of the locations during the date and time listed should self-monitor for 14 days, and if they develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call 811 to arrange for testing.

