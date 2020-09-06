COVID-19 in Sask: 8 new cases reported Sunday

Eight new cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 48.

There was one new case in the northwest zone, three in the Saskatoon zone, two in central east, one in the Regina zone and one in the southeast.

Currently only one person is in hospital for treatment; that person is in intensive care.

The government has recorded 1,651 cases in total since the pandemic started.

Public health is currently investigating the source of 78 of the cases.

So far, the hardest-hit age demographic has been adults in the 20-39 age range, with 535 cases, though the 40-59 age range is close behind with 502 cases. There have been 276 cases in people 19 years old and younger, 280 cases in the 60-79 age range and 58 in the 80-plus age range.

Twenty-four people have died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Drive-thru testing starts Tuesday in Regina

Drive-thru testing that does not require a referral will be available starting Sept. 8 in Regina and Sept. 10 in Saskatoon on a first-come, first served basis.

The government said in a release that a Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested and people will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

Since the drive-thru tests will be available on a first come, first served basis, there may be a wait. People must wait in their vehicle and there will be no public washrooms at the testing sites.

The drive-thru testing will be in addition to the testing and assessment centres that are already open.