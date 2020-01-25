COVID-19 in Sask: Regina mayor says groups of 4-5 max 'is the rule we should follow'

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere has joined Saskatchewan's top doctor in urging people to avoid groups of more than five people.

Saskatchewan's top doctor has continued to stress the importance of stark social distancing in order to avoid an all-out assault on the province's hospital system.

New measures announced by the provincial government Wednesday to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus included a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people, a strengthening of the earlier ban on groups of more than 250 people.

"If you have an essential service, you go to work and come home. We should all go and buy what we need and just that and come home. I think it is a time to hunker down," said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, at a news conference Wednesday.

Shahab went further than the measure announced only an hour before.

"I'll tell you what I'm going to do. If I go into a meeting room and people aren't sitting one metre apart, I refuse to attend that meeting," he said.

"I don't want to go to a gathering with more than four or five people, actually."

Saskatchewan's Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, speaking Wednesday, advised people to avoid groups of more than five people. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Regina mayor questions open restaurants

Fougere, speaking at a news conference in Regina Thursday, said he believed the four-to-five-people guideline was more appropriate.

"Fifty people is too many in one place," he said.

Regina's city manager, Chris Holden, said 500 city employees can work from home using laptops, and that when he recently walked through city hall, it was "a ghost town — and that's a good thing."

Holden said Regina is "way ahead" of the provincial government, which announced that its work-from-home program phase-in would begin Monday.

Fougere said people should expect a case of community (non-travel-related) transmission today or very soon.

"That just ramps up the need for self-isolation," he said.

Fougere also questioned the decision to keep restaurants open.

"Do we need to have restaurants and bars open? I'm concerned about community transmission that happens in those areas. I think we should ask a question, whether we should either ask the province do that or act on our own."

Bus service in Regina continues, despite low ridership, Fougere said.

"That is very much a moving target," he said. "We're concerned of course about people being close together."

Reporters kept their distance during a Thursday news conference with Regina Mayor Michael Fougere. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The Saskatchewan government ordered some business such as gyms and casinos to close, but restaurants can remain open for the moment and be allowed to sell offsale liquor.

FSIN doesn't want death to prompt change

Earlier this week, Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) called on the province to close all liquor stores and said he was disappointed with the province's decision to keep bars open.

"We honestly hope we don't lose anybody or anyone passes away due to this virus. But if it does and when it does, then people will start closing shop," Cameron said.

On Wednesday, the FSIN declared its own state of emergency, saying many of its 73 member First Nations were ill-equipped to deal with the crisis. Some had an inadequate supply of swabs to test for the virus, Cameron said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has said the province is working with other provinces, as well as the federal government, to secure a supply of crucial items like swabs and ventilators at a time when every other country is doing the same.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron says some First Nations families are struggling to get even basic supplies like toilet paper. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cameron said families are going through their own version of that.

"There are families and households in [Saskatoon that] are struggling to find certain things: hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper. Now, go a 12-hour drive north of Saskatoon, to Fond-du-lac and Black Lake and Hatchet Lake. We can only imagine the struggles and challenges just for them to get anything."

There are some positive developments, Cameron added. Fond-du-Lac has received funding for planes to fly in supplies to the community.

"But there's much more to get done," he said.

Saskatoon official calls for stricter measures

Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the City of Saskatoon's director of emergency planning, called on the government to take more drastic steps Wednesday.

"I'm imploring the province to go a step further and to ban all public gatherings in any location and with any numbers," she said. "The safety of our residents is the only consideration going forward."

The City of Saskatoon has closed all of its public facilities but Saskatoon Transit bus service remains in operation.

Avoiding all-at-once pressure on hospitals

Shahab said he expects two to five per cent of Saskatchewan residents exposed to COVID-19 to require intensive care in hospital.

"But as long as all those pressures come slowly over eight to 12 months — the health system still needs to expand to surge capacity, maybe by 50 percent — it can manage," he said.

Only one of 16 Saskatchewan COVID-19 cases is currently hospitalized, but that patient had a pre-existing illness. The remaining 15 are well-enough to self-quarantine at home.

So far, nearly 2,000 people in the province have been tested for the virus.

Here's a breakdown of how many people had been tested and how many tests overall have been performed as of Wednesday. Some people have been tested more than once.