COVID-19 in Sask: Rosthern doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 saw roughly 15 patients

The Rosthern, Sask., doctor who has tested positive for COVID-19 says he saw roughly 15 people after he came in contact with the virus.

On Saturday, Dr. Jess Melle posted on Facebook that he and his wife had contracted the virus after travelling to Alberta earlier in March.

Then, on Sunday, a day after news of their diagnosis went public, he detailed the number of patients he saw as a precautionary measure in a post on his own Facebook page that was then shared to the official page of the Rosthern Medical Clinic.

"I am only posting this because it is important information," Melle said in the Facebook post. "I saw about 15 people between Monday and Tuesday."

In the post, Melle says the only reason he saw this many patients is because he was trying to "shield a pregnant colleague from possible contact," by taking a 14-hour overnight on-call shift.

"I adhered to what I was told was safe by the health authority," he said in the post. "None of the people that I saw qualify as 'close contact,' meaning 15 or more minutes less than 6 feet away. All of my contacts will be reached by public health."

In the post, he also says that he and his family have been receiving a number of attacks online since he made the information known.

"Fear mongering and misinformation is not beneficial," he said. "My family is decimated and in shambles over this Internet bullying. It seems lost on everyone that we are recovering from an illness that has all of you terrified it may kill you."

"Well we HAVE IT! Please stop attacking us," he said.

SHA mum on whether hospital closure connected

On March 20, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a release saying Rosthern Hospital's emergency and lab services were closed due to "staff shortages." It's unclear whether the closure is connected to Melle's diagnosis.

The release then directed people to seek emergency services at hospitals in Saskatoon or the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

CBC Saskatoon reached out to the SHA on Saturday to find out if the closure at the hospital is connected to Melle's diagnosis, with a response noting there is a emergency and lab services disruption at the Rosthern Hospital due to a "staff shortage."

However, in the SHA statement, it noted while it cannot speak about specific cases, anyone who has been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 will be contacted.

"In the case of a staff member, or anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, a contact investigation immediately follows where public health would reach out to anyone who may be linked to a positive case and provide them with information on testing and self-isolation," said the statement from the SHA.

The SHA also noted that they have a set up a human resources group who are preparing contingencies to ensure continuous and uninterrupted services.