1 resident dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Regina's Marian Chateau retirement home

A COVID-19 outbreak that was declared two weeks ago at a retirement home in Regina has claimed the life of one resident.

According to a statement issued by Revera on Oct. 13, nine residents at the company's Marian Chateau home had been infected to date and one of those residents with COVID-19 died. Four of the nine cases were considered resolved.

The outbreak was declared on Oct. 4, according to the company, though the provincial Ministry of Health's COVID-19 outbreaks page indicates it was declared one day before.

No staff were cited as being infected in the company release.

Revera is among the Saskatchewan care home operators that announced in August it would require its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 12 or be placed on unpaid leave.

CBC News has reached out to Revera for updated outbreak statistics, as well as figures on Marian Chateau's vaccine takeup among residents and whether any employees have been placed on unpaid leave.

All staff at Marian Chateau are being screened at the beginning and end of their shifts and are required to wear a surgical mask and eye protection in the residence at all times, according to the company's Oct. 13 update.

Residents are being served meals in their rooms while "group recreation programming has been replaced by one-on-one activities with residents for social engagement."