Prince Albert mayor calls for fines after regional Sask. COVID-19 outbreak tied to church meetings

The mayor of Prince Albert is calling on the provincial government to fine the organizers of local church meetings that have been tied to a regional outbreak of COVID-19.

"There's got to be strict consequences," Mayor Greg Dionne said Thursday. "They weren't wearing masks. The rules say they have to. So take action. People have to know that we're a strong government."

On Wednesday, provincial health officials confirmed six people who had attended meetings at Full Gospel Outreach Centre in Prince Albert from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4 had tested positive for the virus and that close contacts had been identified in several communities, including some First Nations.

The number of positive cases was expected to climb, officials added.

Ian Lavallee, an evangelist who led meetings, confirmed singers did not wear masks. He said they didn't know provincial guidelines required them to. He said the church had hand sanitizer and offered masks.

Lavallee said the government had not spoken to him about a fine as of Thursday.

A photo of a Sept. 11 meeting, posted on Lavallee's Facebook page, showed an audience of mostly unmasked people.

Evangelist Ian Lavallee, who led some of the meetings, posted this photo of a Sept. 11 meeting on his Facebook page. (Ian Lavallee/Facebook)

"I'm disappointed," Dionne said of the church, "but I'm also disappointed in the [province]. There's been no charges laid."

Dionne said he's concerned because people from northern Saskatchewan attend the church and "nobody knows what the real number [of infected[] is."

As of Wednesday, contract tracers had reached out to more than 100 people, according to health officials.

Scott Moe reacts

Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe was asked at a news conference Thursday morning if there would be any consequences.

"I don't know of the particular contact tracing and what that's revealing in the case of Prince Albert. I did read that there was maybe some interprovincial travel involved," Moe said, adding that he would let the contract tracers do their work.

"Our staff are working very hard."

Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe called on people to follow all public health rules. (CBC)

Moe said that while interprovincial travel is not illegal, it's currently discouraged unless absolutely necessary.

He called on people to follow the rules.

"Let's not let our guard down in adhering to the public health recommendations that are there, including wearing a mask if you're singing in your place of worship."