SHA declares COVID-19 outbreak tied to Prince Albert gospel centre, warns of 'significant risk of exposure'

Saskatchewan health officials have declared a "multi-jurisdictional community transmitted outbreak" of COVID-19 after a large number of people who recently attended events at a gospel centre in Prince Albert tested positive for the virus.

Medical health officer Khami Chokani declared the outbreak on Wednesday, one day after a series of events at Full Gospel Outreach Centre was flagged because people who were likely infectious were in attendance.

In a followup news release Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said the outbreak appears to trace back to events held at the gospel centre from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4 and involves a large unspecified number of positive cases.

"It is being declared an outbreak as it involves numerous individuals with close contacts from multiple areas across the province," according to the release.

More than 100 people contacted by health staff

The contact tracing process currently affects more than 100 people.

Pastor Vern Temple said he attended some of the daily events within the timeframe cited by SHA, though he did not preside over them.

"It's sad," he said of the outbreak.

Temple said the services typcially draw between 50 and 100 people, including people from Prince Albert and other communities. The centre is allowed to hold up to 150 people, he said, referring to the COVID-19 guidelines the province released for places of worship.

"If people wanted to wear a mask, they could wear a mask," Temple said.

Attendees asked to immediately self-isolate

Health officials are asking anyone who attended the centre between Sept. 14 and Oct. 4 to self-isolate immediately and contact the 811 health line for a referral.

"They should remain on isolation until assessed by their local public health unit," according to the release.

Temple said he is self-isolating but that he does not plan to seek testing.

"I've talked to the health department," Temple said. "They've been checking with me. And I've been, you know, I feel great. I feel fine."

Temple said the centre recently hosted a revival event that involved prayers for the sick. It took place Sept. 3 to 6, ending a week before the timeframe flagged by the SHA, according to an event poster on the gospel centre's website.

(Prince Albert Full Gospel Outreach Centre)

"Kind of wish the people who thought they had COVID-19 came and asked for prayer. But they went and saw the doctor instead, which is fine. I appreciate the doctors," Temple said.

Asked if he would want someone who has COVID-19 to attend a service, Temple replied, "If they thought they were sick ... possibly, if they thought that they had something. That's what Jesus does is he heals people."

CBC News is reaching out to the Ministry of Health for comment.

"Given the number of cases identified, there is concern that there was significant risk of exposure, which would require self-isolation and assessment by the local public health unit," SHA spokesperson Doug Dahl said.

The province announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 from five different regions on Wednesday, although it was not clear if any of those are tied to the gospel centre outbreak.

