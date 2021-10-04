2 more COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Saskatoon public high schools

Saskatoon Public Schools has announced that two more outbreaks of COVID-19 have been declared at its high schools.

This weekend, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Mount Royal and Bedford Road Collegiates. There were five cases found at Mount Royal and three at Bedford Road.

The public school division also announced that one classroom at wâhkôhtowin School and one classroom at Chief Whitecap School have been moved to remote learning starting Monday.

Last week, there were seven outbreaks declared at different schools in the city's public division.

"The safety of our students and staff members is our priority," said a release from Saskatoon Public Schools.

"The safety protocols our schools have in place, including mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning, are critical to reducing the risk of transmission."

Since the school year began, the division has been notified of 167 positive cases in 48 schools.