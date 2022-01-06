COVID-19 outbreak among Regina Pats leads to games against Saskatoon being postponed

The Western Hockey League (WHL) says two games this week have been postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared among the Regina Pats hockey team.

On Wednesday night, the league announced two upcoming games between the Pats and the Saskatoon Blades had been postponed after cases of COVID-19 had been found among players and staff. The games had been scheduled for Friday in Saskatoon and Saturday in Regina.

The Regina Pats were added to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's official COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

It's not known how many players or staff have tested positive or shown symptoms.

The WHL had previously paused activities on two other Saskatchewan teams due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Tuesday, all activities were susoended for the Moose Jaw Warriors after COVID-19 was found among the team.

Last week, the Swift Current Broncos also saw team activities paused after four players were placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list after either testing positive or showing symptoms.

Other WHL teams, including the Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels, have also been paused.

The league said all staff and players on its teams must be fully vaccinated.

The WHL said all postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.