COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask.

The mother of an inmate at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., says she is disappointed and angry after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the facility.

Dina Kayseas has a daughter on remand inside the facility, which is the province's only correctional facility for adult women. After speaking with her daughter yesterday evening, Kayseas said she's concerned for everyone inside.

"I'm disappointed. I'm upset. I'm worried," she said. "It seems like the employees of the facility are not doing their due diligence in keeping these women safe. How did it get in there?"

The outbreak was officially logged on the province's outbreak list on May 23. Kayseas said it's her understanding that several people have contacted the virus.

CBC News has reached out to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety for comment on the concerns and to get more information about the outbreak.

Kayseas said her daughter, Sharise Sutherland-Kayseas, is currently awaiting test results, but is symptomatic with a cough and fatigue.

Sharise Sutherland-Kayseas, who is currently awaiting trial at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre, is seen with her daughter in this undated photo. Her mom, Dina, says Sharise is struggling inside the facility and is currently on a hunger strike. (Submitted by Dina Kayseas)

Kayseas hopes the test comes back negative, but said she was told an inmate who was healthy was housed alongside her daughter before the test result came in, raising questions about the facility's handling of the outbreak.

Kayseas said the government should be releasing inmates to ensure the virus does not spread further.

"That's putting people's lives at risk," she said.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has said in the past that all inmates in provincial care have access to medical attention and are being kept safe.

The ministry has also said in the past that numerous protocols have been put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in provincial facilities.