COVID-19 outbreak declared on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation

Another First Nation in northern Saskatchewan has been declared the site of an outbreak of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) said it had found an increasing number of confirmed cases on the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation.

Sturgeon Lake is the latest First Nation to be added to the list of community outbreaks, which now include Red Earth Cree Nation, Stanley Mission and Southend.

On Thursday, NITHA said there were 49 active cases in its North Central area, where Sturgeon Lake is located.

The health authority asked everyone in the community to wear face masks, wash their hands and stay home if they are sick.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to self-isolate in their home and call authorities.

As of Thursday, there were 96 cases of COVID-19 in the NITHA area, a decline of 2 cases since Wednesday.