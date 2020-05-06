COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon milk plant

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says one worker at a Saskatoon-area milk plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

At its daily briefing on Tuesday, the authority said an active case investigation was underway.

The authority said there was no need for a public service announcement because there was low risk involved.

"Immediate measures are being taken to reduce COVID-19 transmission at this work site and with identified contacts," said authority CEO Scott Livingstone.

"As the local MHO assesses the situation and assesses risks, more information will become available."

SaskMilk said the outbreak was at Saputo's Wakooma Street plant, located off Highway 16.

Livingstone noted that only one case was necessary to trigger an outbreak.

A full public health advisory will be issued if it's deemed necessary.

On Tuesday, 20 new cases were announced in the province. Eighteen of those cases were from the La Loche area, and two were in the north region.

There were 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon as of Tuesday.