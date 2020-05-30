COVID-19 Outbreak at Lloydminster hospital declared over

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Lloydminster Hospital is over.

The outbreak, which was declared on April 29, resulted in at least 13 cases of COVID-19 in the community.

On Saturday morning, the Saskatchewan Health Authority indicated in a news release that 28 days have passed since the last case linked to the outbreak was confirmed.

As a result, medical health officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu with the SHA has declared the outbreak over after a total of 31 days. Visitor restrictions remain in effect at the hospital as they do at hospitals across the province.

"The public is reminded that everyone needs to continue to take precautions to protect themselves, their families and everyone who lives in the community," the SHA said in the news release.

"COVID-19 is present in Saskatchewan and Alberta, and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease."

The outbreak at the hospital caused concern for some in the community, as the province did not disclose it was dealing with an outbreak to officials in the municipality in a timely matter.

The health authority also stressed the importance of people continuing to wash their hands, to practice physical distancing and to self-isolate and call 811 if they are experiencing symptoms, noting members of the public need to follow restrictions put in place by federal and local governments.

"Together we can make a positive difference in our community by reducing the spread," the health authority explained in the release.